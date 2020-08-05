Akropolis (AKRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.94 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Akropolis has traded 238.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $53.94 million and approximately $32.55 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.01982780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00197545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00110931 BTC.

Akropolis Token Profile

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,535,848,458 tokens. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. Akropolis ‘s official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

