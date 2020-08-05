AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $552.7-563.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.42 million.AlarmCom also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.46-1.47 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut AlarmCom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. William Blair cut AlarmCom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 818,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,171. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.16.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. AlarmCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AlarmCom will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 101,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $6,871,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,402,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $191,907.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,615.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,803,005 shares of company stock valued at $276,310,123. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.