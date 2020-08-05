Alleghany (NYSE:Y) PT Raised to $785.00 at Deutsche Bank

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $760.00 to $785.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on Y. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $630.00.

Y stock opened at $525.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.56.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.95 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $78,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alleghany by 104.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

