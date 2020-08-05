Altius Minerals (ALS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.10 million.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

TSE ALS traded up C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.32. The company had a trading volume of 56,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$12.93. The company has a market cap of $424.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.57.

Several research analysts have commented on ALS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.