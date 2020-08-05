Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,558.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,932.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,339.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.