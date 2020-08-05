Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $128,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hillman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 16,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,558.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,932.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,339.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. China International Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,249.02.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.