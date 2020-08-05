AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP raised its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,823,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755,800 shares during the period. AMBEV S A/S makes up approximately 2.4% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.33% of AMBEV S A/S worth $136,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 102.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 18.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,671,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 424,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 46,311,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,496,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

