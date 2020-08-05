AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $112.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AME. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.09. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $3,042,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

