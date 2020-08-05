Amoveo (VEO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $54.00

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for about $21.79 or 0.00187563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $54.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amoveo has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.69 or 0.05135759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00052546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030880 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

