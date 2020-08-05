Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 5th (AAPL, AON, BDNNY, BOOT, BR, DPUKY, EMN, EUXTF, FANUY, FLT)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 5th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

AON (NYSE:AON) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was downgraded by analysts at ING Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $274.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FLEETCOR’s top line continues to grow organically driven by increase in volume and revenues per transaction from certain of its payment programs. Acquisitions have been significantly contributing to FLEETCOR’s top line growth. Consistency in share repurchases not only boost investors' confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. However, the company continues to witness higher interest expense due to increase in LIBOR rate and additional borrowings for share repurchases. This is likely to weigh on the company’s bottom line. High debt may limit the company's future expansiona and worsen its risk profile. Multiple acqusitions results in some integration risk. Partly due to these negatives, the company's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

