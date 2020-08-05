Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 5th (AIR, ALV, AME, ANET, ARCC, ASH, ATVI, AVNS, BAYN, BKU)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 5th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €78.00 ($87.64) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €204.00 ($229.21) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $112.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $240.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $215.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $15.50 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $106.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $98.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $96.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $95.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $106.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €59.00 ($66.29) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €87.00 ($97.75) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $26.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $139.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $130.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $130.00 to $140.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €72.00 ($80.90) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €65.00 ($73.03) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €31.00 ($34.83) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $110.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.20 ($5.84) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) was given a €40.00 ($44.94) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $168.00 to $160.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $62.00 to $64.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $10.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $55.00 to $54.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $86.00 to $100.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €48.60 ($54.61) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $70.00 to $80.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $38.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $760.00 to $850.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Corporation from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €20.00 ($22.47) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €24.00 ($26.97) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $170.00 to $172.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $165.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €34.00 ($38.20) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €50.00 ($56.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €48.00 ($53.93) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €35.00 ($39.33) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $62.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $20.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $54.00 to $49.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $113.00 to $93.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 350 ($4.31) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €21.00 ($23.60) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €26.00 ($29.21) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €27.00 ($30.34) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $11.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $166.00 to $192.90. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $175.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $157.00 to $164.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $147.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.22 ($2.49) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its price target raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $1.50 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $133.00 to $134.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $143.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €130.00 ($146.07) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €230.00 ($258.43) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $65.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $60.00 to $57.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $159.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $2.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $83.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €137.00 ($153.93) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $60.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc from $16.00 to $26.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €36.00 ($40.45) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €28.00 ($31.46) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $10.00 to $9.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $31.25 to $37.25. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $215.00 to $280.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $316.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) was given a €130.00 ($146.07) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $70.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $93.00 to $100.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $80.00 to $75.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.30 ($8.20) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €10.00 ($11.24) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.00 ($6.74) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.00 ($7.87) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €99.00 ($111.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €97.00 ($108.99) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $5.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) was given a €3.50 ($3.93) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $380.00 to $473.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $265.00 to $285.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $25.00 to $28.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $275.00 to $395.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $84.00 to $75.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $175.00 to $315.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $300.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $310.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $235.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $315.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $47.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $40.00 to $38.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €68.20 ($76.63) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €59.60 ($66.97) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) was given a €44.00 ($49.44) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its price target increased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $20.50 to $22.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WashTec (ETR:WSU) was given a €55.00 ($61.80) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $94.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $44.00 to $42.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $760.00 to $785.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) had its price target raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.00 to $7.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $138.00 to $150.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $146.00 to $153.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $60.00 to $75.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

