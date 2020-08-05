Ardor 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.22 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and Binance. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $60.89 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006044 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00027582 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.