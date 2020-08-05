Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $123,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARNA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.82.

In other news, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,431 shares of company stock worth $7,880,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.21.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

