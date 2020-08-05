Ares Management’s (ARES) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Ares Management stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $13,345,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $25,492.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,219,221 shares of company stock worth $123,126,489. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,434,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,215,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,952,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,625,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,586,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

