AudioCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $941.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 158.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One AudioCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. AudioCoin has a market cap of $569,009.50 and $941.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded 204.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035668 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,593.93 or 0.99789245 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000736 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00160797 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001113 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004246 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin (ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

