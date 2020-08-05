BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in BankUnited by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 241,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 56,494 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in BankUnited by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 387,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 266.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 154,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $909,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

