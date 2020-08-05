Barrington Research Weighs in on Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a research report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VAR. UBS Group dropped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $133.00 to $177.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.30.

VAR opened at $174.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.50. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.12. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,063,143,000 after buying an additional 1,718,654 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 917,948 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,018,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,914,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 16,749.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 271,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 270,174 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

