BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 175% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $846,480.19 and approximately $77.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001901 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000125 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,819,835,125 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

