Beldex 24 Hour Volume Hits $147,681.00 (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $53.77 million and $147,681.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00045949 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000082 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

