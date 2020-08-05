Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) Declares $0.43 Dividend

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV (NASDAQ:BWMX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4257 per share on Wednesday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of BWMX stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 204,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,346. Betterware de Mexico SA de CV has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $37.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.32.

Get Betterware de Mexico SA de CV alerts:

Betterware de Mexico SA de CV Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico SA de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico SA de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.