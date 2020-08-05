Binance Coin (BNB) 1-Day Volume Hits $340.52 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $3.32 billion and $340.52 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.02 or 0.00197061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.75 or 0.01983793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00084057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00111041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,560 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

