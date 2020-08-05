BitCapitalVendor (BCV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $63,190.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $63,190.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.69 or 0.05135759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00052546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030880 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013139 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

