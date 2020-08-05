Bitzeny Market Cap Achieves $203,156.78 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $203,156.78 and $241.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00500829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

