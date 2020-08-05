BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000.

BJ stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.37. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. MKM Partners started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $208,717.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $928,052.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

