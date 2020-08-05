Bloom (BLT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.25 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Bloom has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $4,038.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Bloom token can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, AirSwap, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.01982780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00197545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00110931 BTC.

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io.

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, TOPBTC, AirSwap, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

