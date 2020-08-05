Bombardier (BBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Bombardier to post earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion.

Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

