Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 361.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 99,630 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,048. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $379.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

