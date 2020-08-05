Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

BAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $83.85.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $2,650,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 55,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

