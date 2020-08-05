Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

