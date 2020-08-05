Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,135 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 198.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 75.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $157.02 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.12 and a 200-day moving average of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,715.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their price target on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

