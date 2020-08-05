British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,704. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.