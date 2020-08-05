British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.
BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,704. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
