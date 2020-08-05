Brokers Issue Forecasts for MediciNova, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for MediciNova in a research note issued on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MediciNova’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of MNOV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,556. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MediciNova by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MediciNova by 121.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter worth $57,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

