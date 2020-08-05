Brokers Set Expectations for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hill-Rom in a report issued on Sunday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $5.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

HRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

HRC traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.76. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,302. Hill-Rom has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

