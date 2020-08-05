BTC Lite Achieves Market Cap of $47,737.85 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $47,737.85 and approximately $207.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

