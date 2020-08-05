Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $43.61 million and approximately $64,332.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00768488 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000522 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.