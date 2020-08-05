C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $1,119,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 693.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 81,733 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.