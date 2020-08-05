Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 21,208 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amdocs worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3,402.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.91. 932,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.