Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 383,630 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 383,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $82,749,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 724.5% during the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 914,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 803,724 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 367.6% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.91. 10,714,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,017,117. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $155.30 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $674.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.36.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

