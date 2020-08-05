Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 99,361 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,361 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

MDT stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.02. 3,651,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269,406. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

