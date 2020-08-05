Cambiar Investors LLC Has $43.23 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. 3M comprises 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $43,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.35. 2,704,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

