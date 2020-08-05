Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,393 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 377,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 80,850 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $6,532,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

