Canaccord Genuity Raises Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $189.00

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock’s previous close.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Shares of IRTC stock traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.37. 11,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,231. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.02. Irhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,398,538.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,242.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $33,637.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $572,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,182 shares of company stock worth $22,057,184 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $104,119,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $84,027,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 382.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,542,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 103.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,399,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,782 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

