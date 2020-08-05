Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPCFF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canacol Energy from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canacol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:IPCFF remained flat at $$2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

