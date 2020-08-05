CANADA GOOSE-TS (GOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.40) per share for the quarter.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.70 million.

Separately, DA Davidson raised CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

