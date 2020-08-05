Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.34. 772,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,675. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $99.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

