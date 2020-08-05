Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $107,423,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $84,716,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,450,000 after acquiring an additional 356,163 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29,652.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 275,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,123,000 after acquiring an additional 274,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,161,000.

Shares of DIA traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.00. 2,123,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,673. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $295.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.23.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

