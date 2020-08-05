Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90,227 shares during the quarter. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,646,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,439,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 672,005 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,051. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

