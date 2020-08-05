Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $3.83 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,220,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,003,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,602,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 101.1% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. 811,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,966. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

