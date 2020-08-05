Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Lowers Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,464 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust accounts for about 2.8% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.80% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000.

Shares of OUNZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.

