Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $13.94 on Wednesday, hitting $58.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,208. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $140,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 225,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,804,401.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,014,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,292.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,984 shares of company stock worth $7,146,408. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

